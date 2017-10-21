Compromised Engine Handcuffs Spencer Boyd’s Return to Kansas Speedway

Spencer Boyd was optimistic in his return to Kansas Speedway after a successful run earlier in the year in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. After dropping a cylinder on lap 5 of the Kansas Lottery 300, a 33rd place finish was all the rookie driver could muster for the No. 07 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro.



“It was a frustrating weekend, especially considering how hard our team works,” a disappointed Boyd expressed. “We struggled with speed in both practices, but couldn’t identify the problem despite many changes. We even incurred a penalty and changed the carburetor after qualifying. Apparently it was internal as that cylinder gave up at the start of the race.”



The Grunt Style Camaro would start in 38th position after Boyd’s qualifying effort on the weakened engine. While the first stage would be rather uneventful for the field, losing a cylinder on lap 5 was the defining moment of the weekend for SS Green Light Racing. Erik Jones would capture the Stage One checkered flag with Spencer in 34th position.



Erik Jones would dominate the race winning Stage 2 only to be caught up in an accident with four laps to go when teammate Christopher Bell pulled a slide move to go in front of Jones for the race win. Boyd would trade spots with Bobby Dale Earnhardt for much of the second half of the race and was able to pass one more car at the end to finish 33rd.



"It’s racing," said Boyd. "There are ups and downs and this weekend was definitely a down. We’ll get back at it though for Texas. We’re a determined bunch and have a lot to look forward to with a full season in Xfinity next year.”



The 33rd-place finish in Boyd’s fifth start of NASCAR Xfinity Series competition this season wasn’t what the team was hoping for after a 13th place finish at Talladega last week.

Spencer Boyd PR