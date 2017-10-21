NXS: Christopher Bell Wins Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway Featured

21 Oct 2017
Xfinity Series News
36 times
NXS: Christopher Bell Wins Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway Getty Images for NASCAR

Christopher Bell went to victory lane for the first time in the NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday. Bell, after starting in the fourth position, led just three laps to score his first career victory in the series.

Kansas Speedway is sort of a home track for Bell. That is because the 22-year old grew up in the state of Oklahoma in Norman.

The race victory didn’t come easy for the young man. He and leader Erik Jones made contact in the closing laps that caused Jones to lose the top spot and finish one lap down in 15th.

In five XFINITY Series starts in 2017, Bell holds two top five and three top 10 finishes.

Tyler Reddick started on the pole for the first time of his career in the NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday. When it was all said and done -- Reddick found himself in the runner-up position.

Reddick will leave Kansas Speedway with three top five and five top 10 finishes this season.

Ryan Blaney will round out the top three finishers on Saturday afternoon. Blaney led three of the 200 circuits and will leave the track with his ninth top five and ninth top 10 finish through 10 races.

William Byron will be the highest finishing NASCAR Playoff driver with a fourth-place run. Byron started the Kansas Lottery 300 from the rear of the field for unapproved adjustments.

NASCAR Playoff Drivers by Finish:

POS

CAR

DRIVER

4

9

William Byron

5

7

Justin Allgaier

7

1

Elliott Sadler

8

19

Matt Tifft

10

16

Ryan Reed

12

48

Brennan Poole

18

21

Daniel Hemric

19

00

Cole Custer


Elliott Sadler hit a snag towards the middle portion of the race. The No. 1 Hunt Brothers Pizza Chevrolet spun off of turn four on lap 76 to bring out the caution flag. Sadler was able to rebound and finish seventh on the leaderboard.

The NASCAR XFINITY Series will return to action on November 4 at Texas Motor Speedway. Race will air live on NBCSN at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM Ch. 90 will carry the live radio broadcast.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Brett Winningham

Brett has been following the sport of NASCAR since the beginning of the 2006 NASCAR Sprint Cup season. Since Brett was 13, he has had a passion of chasing a job in sports that not many get the opportunity of doing. He has been in the NASCAR media since the middle of the 2010 season. Since then, he has been a part of many racing podcast shows to improve his talents. You can find him on twitter @NASCAR_Brett.

Latest from Brett Winningham

More in this category: « Kansas Lottery 300 Results from Kansas Compromised Engine Handcuffs Spencer Boyd’s Return to Kansas Speedway »
back to top