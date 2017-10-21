Christopher Bell went to victory lane for the first time in the NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday. Bell, after starting in the fourth position, led just three laps to score his first career victory in the series.

Kansas Speedway is sort of a home track for Bell. That is because the 22-year old grew up in the state of Oklahoma in Norman.

The race victory didn’t come easy for the young man. He and leader Erik Jones made contact in the closing laps that caused Jones to lose the top spot and finish one lap down in 15th.

In five XFINITY Series starts in 2017, Bell holds two top five and three top 10 finishes.

Tyler Reddick started on the pole for the first time of his career in the NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday. When it was all said and done -- Reddick found himself in the runner-up position.

Reddick will leave Kansas Speedway with three top five and five top 10 finishes this season.

Ryan Blaney will round out the top three finishers on Saturday afternoon. Blaney led three of the 200 circuits and will leave the track with his ninth top five and ninth top 10 finish through 10 races.

William Byron will be the highest finishing NASCAR Playoff driver with a fourth-place run. Byron started the Kansas Lottery 300 from the rear of the field for unapproved adjustments.

NASCAR Playoff Drivers by Finish: POS CAR DRIVER 4 9 William Byron 5 7 Justin Allgaier 7 1 Elliott Sadler 8 19 Matt Tifft 10 16 Ryan Reed 12 48 Brennan Poole 18 21 Daniel Hemric 19 00 Cole Custer



Elliott Sadler hit a snag towards the middle portion of the race. The No. 1 Hunt Brothers Pizza Chevrolet spun off of turn four on lap 76 to bring out the caution flag. Sadler was able to rebound and finish seventh on the leaderboard.

The NASCAR XFINITY Series will return to action on November 4 at Texas Motor Speedway. Race will air live on NBCSN at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM Ch. 90 will carry the live radio broadcast.