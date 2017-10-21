Tyler Reddick will start on the pole for the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday. Reddick, driving the No. 42 BBR / Dustin Lynch Chevrolet, posted a 29.815 seconds, 181.117 mph. In the final round of qualifying to score his first career XFINITY Series pole.

Reddick enters the weekend looking to score his second career XFINITY Series victory. At Kentucky in September, Reddick led 66 of the 200 circuits to score his first career XFINITY Series win.

Through 16 starts this year, Reddick holds two top five and four top 10 finishes.

Erik Jones will start beside Reddick in the No. 20 Reser’s American Classic Toyota. Jones, who led rounds one and two, posted a 29.830, 181.026 mph. in the final round of knockout qualifying.

Jones enters the weekend with two victories through 15 XFINITY Series starts. Those 15 starts also include seven top five and eight top 10 finishes.

Rounding out the top three starters will be Ryan Blaney. Blaney posted a 29.980, 180.120 mph. in the final round. The young driver sat second in round one and third in round two.

William Byron was the highest qualifying rookie in sixth.

Mike Harmon did not qualify for the event as 41 appeared on the weekend entry list.