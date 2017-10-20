NextGen Motorsports and March Networks Partner at October 21 NASCAR Xfinity Race to Support Hurricane, Earthquake Victims

In response to the devastation that has occurred in the United States, Mexico and many of the Caribbean islands following recent natural disasters, NextGen Motorsports, a NASCAR series team, and March Networks®, a global provider of intelligent IP video solutions, are joining forces to help support relief efforts.

March Networks is sponsoring NextGen Motorsports and driver Josh Berry, who will drive the Xfinity NextGen #55 in the NASCAR Kansas Lottery 300 on October 21 in Kansas City. One hundred percent of donations raised around the event at www.donations4disasters.com, will be provided via the Celia Cruz Foundation to established charities working on the ground to help families recover and rebuild following hurricanes Irma and Maria, and the devastating earthquake that hit Mexico September 19.

NextGen Motorsports will also donate 50 percent of any purse money won during the race to the cause, and is working with 22 Days Nutrition to provide food provisions of equivalent value to all funds raised through the website this weekend.

"NextGen Motorsports, along with our drivers Enrique Baca, Luis Rodriguez Jr. and Josh Berry, is committed to helping support victims of these tragic events, as are many people in the NASCAR community," said Carlos Crespo, Co-Owner, NextGen Motorsports. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the many families now struggling to put their lives back together."

"We have established routes into many of the communities affected by these disasters," said Peter Strom, President and CEO, March Networks. "We are honored by this opportunity to join NextGen Motorsports and contribute to ongoing relief efforts that are critically needed in these countries."

NextGen Motorsports PR