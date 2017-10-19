Smithley Returns to Kansas Speedway

After enjoying a week off, Garrett Smithley is eager to get back to racing this Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300.



Smithley made his first start at Kansas Speedway last year and gave the No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro a solid 18th place finish.



“Spending the off-weekend in my hometown was great, but now I’m ready to go back racing” said Rhodes. “I had a great run last year in Kansas, and the Number Nuthin’ team is coming from a great run in Charlotte. I’m very excited to see what we can do this weekend.”



Kansas Speedway practice is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. (CST) Friday. Qualifying will start at 11:05 a.m. Saturday. The Kansas Lottery 300 will get the green flag at 2:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. ET) on NBC.

JDM PR