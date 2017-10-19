Chastain Ready To Race Kansas Speedway

Ross Chastain has been enjoying a late-season string of good finishes, and he is eager to continue his streak in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.



The past two races Chastain has finished in the top 15 and challenged for the top 10 throughout the races. The No. 4 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro finished 12th at Dover and 14th at Charlotte.



“We should run just as good at Kansas as we did at Charlotte,” said Chastain. “Our mile-and-a-half program continues to progress race after race, and we should have another solid run this weekend.”



Kansas Speedway practice is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. (CST) Friday. Qualifying will start at 11:05 a.m. Saturday. The Kansas Lottery 300 will get the green flag at 2:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. ET) on NBC.

JDM PR