Rhodes Ready for Kansas Lottery 300

Harrison Rhodes is ready to take on Kansas Speedway in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300.



Rhodes had a great run in the previous race at Charlotte Motor Speedway where The No. 01 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro ran in the top 20 and finished 22nd.



“I’m very excited to get back to Kansas Speedway,” said Rhodes. “Kansas is a lot like Charlotte but with more grip. We had a great handling car at Charlotte, so I’m excited to carry our mile-and-a-half program forward into Kansas.”



Kansas Speedway practice is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. (CST) Friday. Qualifying will start at 11:05 a.m. Saturday. The Kansas Lottery 300 will get the green flag at 2:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. ET) on NBC.

JDM PR