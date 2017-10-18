Fourth Generation Earnhardt Pulls Double Duty This Weekend

As the oldest grandson of the late Dale Earnhardt, Sr., nephew to Dale Jr., son of Kerry Earnhardt and brother to Jeffery; Bobby Earnhardt has racing in his blood. Already having won Rookie of the Year in the ACRA Truck Series, this up and coming Earnhardt is destined to be a real contender as he pulls on the track for the ARCA race on Friday and NASCAR Qualifying on Saturday.



Bobby will be driving the No.3 Chevy for Hixson Motorsports in the ARCA Racing Series, as well as, the No.40 Chevy for MBM Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.



Copeland Insurance Agency has been serving the people of Kansas since 1960 by offering a full line of insurance products. Copeland helps you navigate insurance to best meet your needs and budget.



Earnhardt Shearer Racing