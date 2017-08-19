Spencer Gallagher No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro Bristol Race Recap

Spencer Gallagher collected a 23rd place finish in his second NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) career start at Bristol Motor Speedway. The No. 23 Allegiant team worked through two practice sessions on Thursday to prepare for Friday nights Food City 300, finishing 19th in first practice and 22nd in final. Rain caused qualifying to be shortened to one 20 minute round. Gallagher made multiple runs and earned a 29th place starting spot. Gallagher fought a tight center and loose off condition majority of the 300 lap race. Crew chief Joey Cohen called for Gallagher to visit pit road multiple times for four tires, fuel and chassis adjustments to try and help the handling conditions.

Quote

"This No. 23 Allegiant team built me a solid Chevrolet this weekend. We couldn't get the handling quite right but it got better towards the end. Bringing the car home from Bristol in on piece is a good day in my eyes. Now onto Road America."

GMS Racing PR