Rhodes 34th in Food City 300

Harrison Rhodes scored a 34th-place finish in Friday night’s Food City 300 Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.



Rhodes, in the Flex Tape Chevrolet, started 35th in a competitive field of fast cars.



“It wasn’t our best night, but we hung in there,” Rhodes said. “Bristol is a tough, fast place. It’s easy to get behind, but we learned a lot and we’ll roll on from here.”



JDM PR