Rhodes 34th in Food City 300

19 Aug 2017
Xfinity Series News
15 times
Rhodes 34th in Food City 300 Getty Images for NASCAR

Harrison Rhodes scored a 34th-place finish in Friday night’s Food City 300 Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Rhodes, in the Flex Tape Chevrolet, started 35th in a competitive field of fast cars.

“It wasn’t our best night, but we hung in there,” Rhodes said. “Bristol is a tough, fast place. It’s easy to get behind, but we learned a lot and we’ll roll on from here.”

JDM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Blake Koch Finishes 14th at Bristol After Earning Track-Best Start Chastain Moving Up Points List »
back to top