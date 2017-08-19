RCR Post Race Report - Food City 300

"I just love this place, especially under the lights. I'm bummed and ticked off about tonight. This team gave me a fast car that got us a top-10 qualifying spot. We lost some valuable track position with a speeding penalty, and that one was on me. I hate it. Then we had to come in with 30 laps remaining in Stage 2 for an unscheduled stop for a loose wheel. It put us two laps down. Then it appears a driver was having a tough time, and we got the short end of it two times by cutting down our tire and then wrecking. Looking at the big picture, this race has put us on the bubble, 43 points to the plus side for the Playoffs. Fortunately next week's race is the one I have been looking forward to. What we lost tonight, we can easily gain back at Road America. I plan to win that thing."