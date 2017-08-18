NXS: Kyle Busch Scores Food City 300 Pole at Bristol Featured

18 Aug 2017
Xfinity Series News
NXS: Kyle Busch Scores Food City 300 Pole at Bristol Getty Images for NASCAR

NASCAR held one round of NASCAR XFINITY Series qualifying on Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway because of a rain delay before the scheduled start time. In the one round of qualifying, lasting for 20 minutes, Kyle Busch posted the fastest time and will start on the Food City 300 pole.

Busch, a native of Las Vegas, posted a 15.090, 127.157 mph. in the one and only round. It’ll mark his 63rd career XFINITY Series pole and will go for his 91st career victory in the series.

The veteran racer goes into the Food City 300 with four victories, six top five, and seven top 10 finishes. The pole will mark his sixth of the season in the series.

Starting beside Busch in the runner-up spot will be Joey Logano. Logano, piloting the No. 22 Discount Tire Ford, posted a 15.252, 125.806 mph. in round one. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver has five top five and seven top 10 finishes through eight starts. Logano scored one XFINITY Series victory earlier in the season at Las Vegas.

Brennan Poole will round out the top-three starters in the Food City 300 on Friday. Poole, driving the No. 48 DC Solar Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing, posted a 15.279, 125.584 mph. in qualifying. The highest XFINITY Series regular in qualifying goes into the Bristol Motor Speedway race with an average finish of 14.6 and an average start of 10.7.

Two drivers went home after qualifying as 42 appeared on the entry list. Those were Reed Sorenson and Morgan Shepherd.

