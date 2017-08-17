St Clair Foods makes season debut as primary sponsor; All South Electric Returns to JCR.

Jeremy Clements Racing takes the short trip up to Bristol, TN to compete in the Food City 300 at Thunder Valley Friday night under the lights. Powering the #51 Camaro SS will be St. Clair Foods and All South Electric.

“It's great that we could partner with St Clair Foods as our primary sponsor this weekend. We are fortunate to have Brian Edmonds, and St Clair Foods continue their support of JCR.” says driver Jeremy Clements. “Plus it’s an added bonus to have Chuck Koon and ASE return. They have been great to us over the years, and we couldn't do this without their support.”

“I have always liked Bristol especially night racing,” notes Clements, “we really need to have a good run for St. Clair and ASE. Hopefully, we can put all this recent bad luck behind us and duplicate what we did here last Fall when we finished 6th.”

St. Clair Foods began operating in 1976 in Memphis, Tennessee. They quickly became known for their four signature salad dressings, which were favorites among Memphians and around the Mid-South. From the initial retail offerings of those dressings, St. Clair has grown to become one of the premier foodservice providers in the industry. They continue to make their famous salad dressings, as well as hundreds of different products including classic chilled salads, pasta and garden salads, dips, frozen entrees and side dishes. Also, their custom-formulated products and private label products continue to be a rapidly growing segment of their business.

All South Electrical Constructors, Inc. began as a single family and small multifamily / commercial electrical contractor in 1993. Today, All South Electrical is one of the most competitive electrical contractors within the multifamily market. The company presently averages 5,000 units per year, while offering a 24-hour service department. All South Electrical is licensed in most of the southeastern states and continues to grow and expand with the market’s needs. Visit allsouthelectric.com for more information.

The Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway will be broadcast on NBCSN, Sirius Channel 90 and PRN at 7:30 pm ET Friday, August 18th .

