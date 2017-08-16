Zombie Auto Partners as Primary Sponsor for JJ Yeley at Bristol Motor Speedway

Zombie Auto will serve as the primary sponsor for the No. 14 TriStar Motorsports Toyota of JJ Yeley for Friday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.



Zombie Auto, a Pennsylvania-based company, is dedicated to "Bringing Dead Cars Back to Life." The northern Pittsburgh company scourers the United States to find automative projects that have been left for dead. In addition to sponsoring JJ Yeley, Zombie Auto is the sponsor of the Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race in the spring.



“Zombie Auto is excited to be onboard the No. 14 TriStar Motorsports Toyota driven by JJ Yeley for this weekend's Food City 300 at the Bristol Motor Speedway,” Don Simms, Zombie Auto's owner said. "JJ has been a good friend to us and a great ambassador for the sport and look forward to him driving the Zombie Auto Toyota Friday night."



This will be a single race partnership with TriStar Motorsports and JJ Yeley.



"I am looking forward to running the Zombie Auto colors this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway," JJ Yeley said. "Don Simms and his group have been a great partner over the past several years, through United Mining Equipment and now Zombie Auto. I'm ready to race under the lights on Friday night and bring home a good finish."

JJ Yeley PR