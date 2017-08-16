Harrison Rhodes will return to the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Flex Tape No. 01 Chevrolet in Friday’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Sheldon Creed drove the 01 last week at the Mid-Ohio road course.
Rhodes is almost a veteran at BMS. He has raced in five Xfinity Series events at the fast half-mile.
“Bristol is a track that virtually every driver likes,” Rhodes said. “It’s short but fast, and you’re running full bore. There’s no time to relax.”
Rhodes finished 23rd in the season’s first race at BMS.
Rhodes Returns at Bristol
16 Aug 2017
Steven B. Wilson
