Garrett Smithley is looking to improve on his finish in the season’s first Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway as the tour rolls into the fast half-mile for Friday’s Food City 300.
In the spring race at BMS, Smithley was caught up in a late-race crash and finished 34th.
“I love Bristol, and I hated to leave there with that kind of finish,” Smithley said. “I hope we’ll have a strong car this week so we can show what we can do there. It’s a great track.”
Smithley has raced three times at BMS.
JDM PR
Smithley in Race Four at Bristol
16 Aug 2017 Steven B. Wilson
4 times
Steven B. Wilson
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
