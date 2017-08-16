Smithley in Race Four at Bristol

Garrett Smithley is looking to improve on his finish in the season’s first Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway as the tour rolls into the fast half-mile for Friday’s Food City 300.



In the spring race at BMS, Smithley was caught up in a late-race crash and finished 34th.



“I love Bristol, and I hated to leave there with that kind of finish,” Smithley said. “I hope we’ll have a strong car this week so we can show what we can do there. It’s a great track.”



Smithley has raced three times at BMS.



JDM PR