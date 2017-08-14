E-Alternative Solutions and Driver J.J. Yeley Offer Fans Exclusive Prizes from Bristol Motor Speedway

E-Alternative Solutions (EAS), a sister company to Jacksonville-based Swisher International and the exclusive distributor of Cue™ Vapor System (Cue) (patent pending), a breakthrough alternative to smoking, will sponsor the No. 83 Copp Motorsports Chevrolet driven by J.J. Yeley in the upcoming NASCAR© Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race will take place on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.

The partnership will offer adult racing fans the opportunity to win exclusive J.J. Yeley memorabilia through the Cue Vapor System's social channels, and to meet J.J. Yeley at the Cue Vapor Mobile Unit located on Bristol's Earhart Campground. The Cue Mobile Vapor Unit is the first ever mobile vaping lounge, a 40-foot truck dedicated to the amazing Cue product and outfitted for maximum vaping satisfaction.

"I'm thrilled to have Cue on the #83 Copp Motorsports Chevy, and to kick back with fans at the Cue Vapor Mobile Unit in Bristol," Yeley said. "It's going to be another great race at the half-mile track, and I'm looking forward to a great showing."

Cue's presence in Bristol is part of the Cue "Satisfaction, At Last" Tour, featuring the Cue Vapor Mobile Unit at various events nationwide this summer including races, concerts, festivals and more. Yeley and his team will greet fans, pose for photos, and sign autographs for one hour. Fans nationwide are encouraged to follow @jjyeley1 and @cuevapor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional details.

"As longtime fans of racing and J.J. Yeley, EAS is excited to support J.J. and the #83 Copp Motorsports truck team at Bristol, the organization's first Camping World Truck series sponsorship," said Jacopo D'Alessandris, CEO and President, EAS. "It's an honor to be a part of the great racing tradition at Bristol Motor Speedway. We're looking forward to a great night and a great race."

Cue comes in a variety of vibrant colors, as well as five aromatic flavor categories – tobaccos, mints, desserts, fruits, and drinks – that are available in three nicotine levels (0mg, 3mg and 6mg). The closed system enables consumers to sidestep the complicated, and sometimes messy, process of using typical vaping devices. Users simply click the pre-assembled, disposable cartridges into the Cue device and vape. Cue is available for purchase online with appropriate age verification by visiting www.cuevapor.com.

E-Alternative Solutions PR