Spencer Gallagher No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro Mid-Ohio Race Recap

Spencer Gallagher and the No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet team unloaded at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course making their first career start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Mid-Ohio Challenge. Gallagher and the team had a lone 45-minute practice session to prepare for the 75-lap race on Saturday after weather was washed out NASCAR’s originally scheduled practice Friday.

After participating in the first round of qualifying, Gallagher started the event from the 24th position. On lap 13, Gallagher radioed the team that the motor was overheating and he was fighting a tight racecar. Cohen called Gallagher to pit road under green flag conditions for four tires, fuel and to clean the grill. He would rejoin the field in the 35th position. Shortly after catching the field, NASCAR was forced to wave red flag. After the green flag was displayed, Gallagher and crew elected to stay out, ultimately lining them up to finish Stage 1 in 18th on lap 22. After staying out once more, Gallagher broke into the top-10 on the ensuing restart, working as high as seventh. As the green and white-checkered flag flew once more to end Stage 2, Gallagher was credited with the 13th position. Coming to pit road under the stage break for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment he rejoined the field in the 17th position on lap 44. Moving his way back through the field, Gallagher found himself in the 15th position when he became caught in a multi-car pile up. The damage sustained would relegate him to a 36th place finish, 24 laps down.

Quote

“We were running really well until we got caught up in that wreck in the final stage. We didn’t get a lot of practice time with the rain on Friday but this GMS Racing team worked really hard all weekend and built me a fast Chevrolet. We showed a lot of speed in the first two stages. It’s a shame our day ended like that.”

Additional Notes:

- Gallagher is in the 20th position in NXS Driver points.

GMS Racing PR