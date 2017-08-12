RCR NXS Post Race Report - Mid-Ohio Challenge

"The whole goal or our team coming to Mid-Ohio was to maximize our day in the Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet, put ourselves in a good position and run all of the laps. We were able to do all of that in what was only my fourth road-course race ever in a stock car. We had a pretty solid day from the start of the race, and we kept the fenders on it. As all road-course races go, people get more and more aggressive as the laps wind down. That's fine if you start on the front row, but we restarted the third row back a couple of times, and that's when you start to run into the accordion stack-up. We ran into that a couple of times but were fortunate enough to get out of it. I'm proud of our effort and that we were able to a real shot there at the end. My guys did a great day on pit road sending me out leading after the money stop that mattered to start the final segment. We battled hard with the 22 car all afternoon, and I'm disappointed that I wasn't able to make it happen in the end. I left everything that I had on the race track though, and this entire team should be proud of what we did today."