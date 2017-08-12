Creed 34th in Xfinity Debut

Sheldon Creed was hit with bad luck in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Saturday.



Creed, 19, experienced transmission failure on the first lap of the Mid-Ohio Challenge at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The JD Motorsports with Gary Keller crew did a quick change, but Creed, driving the United Rentals Chevrolet, lost time on the course and finished 34th. He completed 56 of the race’s 75 laps.



Creed is scheduled to drive the 01 Chevy again Aug. 27 at Road America.



JDM PR