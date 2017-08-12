Smithley Stalled by Late Race Crash

12 Aug 2017
Xfinity Series News
A multi-car accident eight laps from the end of the race left Garrett Smithley with a 30th-place finish in Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Challenge at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Smithley, driving the Wheeling Nailers No. 0 Chevrolet, was involved in a 10-car crash that ultimately blocked the track. The accident resulted in an 11-minute red flag.

“No way to get through that one,” Smithley said. “I hate we weren’t able to bring the car home. It was just a mess, cars everywhere.”

Smithley is 22nd in Xfinity driver points.

