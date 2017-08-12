Chastain Finishes 15th at Mid Ohio

Ross Chastain continued his summer hot streak Saturday, finishing 15th in the Mid-Ohio Challenge Xfinity Series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



The run is Chastain’s ninth straight in the top 20, as he finished on the lead lap.



“It was great fun to run up there with the lead bunch,” said Chastain, who was fifth at the end of the race’s first stage. “We had a really good car, and I was able to move through the field. It was good to finish strong.”



Chastain stayed 15th in Xfinity driver points.



JDM PR