Prevagen Sponsored Josh Bilicki to Take on NASCAR Mid-Ohio Challenge

Prevagen's sponsorship of Josh Bilicki continues as he competes in the second of three road courses in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Prevagen first announced its sponsorship of Bilicki, a native of Richfield, Wisconsin, last week. Bilicki will race in the No. 8 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this upcoming weekend.

"Overall, last week at Watkins Glen was a very positive weekend for us," says Bilicki. "We showed that we could compete with the top teams and drivers. We faced strong competition and it shuffled us to the back of the field in the closing half of the race. We will regroup, fix the mistakes, and we look forward to next weekend's race at one of my favorite tracks, Mid-Ohio. My team and I will be back and better than ever."

"We're thrilled to support Josh at the Mid-Ohio Challenge and watch him to continue to learn and gain experience as a driver on these mentally challenging road courses," said Tom Dvorak, vice president of sales and marketing at Quincy Bioscience, the makers of Prevagen. "You never really stop learning in life and always have to step up to new tests. We are proud to continue as sponsors within the greater NASCAR family."

This weekend's Mid-Ohio Challenge NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be televised live on NBCSN on August 12 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. All practices and qualifying will also be televised live.

Prevagen, a brain health support supplement, is clinically shown to help with mild memory problems associated with aging. Prevagen is safe and uniquely supports brain function. Prevagen is available in over 40,000 retail outlets nationwide including Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, GNC and www.Target.com. For more information about Prevagen, please visit https://www.prevagen.com/.

Quincy Bioscience PR