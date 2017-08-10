Smithley Set for Mid-Ohio

10 Aug 2017
Xfinity Series News
Garrett Smithley got his first experience at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course last season. This weekend he’s back for more.

Smithley finished a strong 24th in last year’s Xfinity Series race at the twisting road course. He’ll drive the Wheeling Nailers No. 0 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Challenge.

The race is the second of three road-course events on this year’s Xfinity schedule. Smithley finished 24th last week at Watkins Glen, N.Y.

“I really like the road courses and how all of them are different,” Smithley said. “It takes a different kind of approach to do well. We’re looking forward to another good run this week.”

Smithley is 22nd in Xfinity driver points.

Steven B. Wilson

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

