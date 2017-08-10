Chastain Looks for More At Mid-Ohio

Ross Chastain hopes to improve on an impressive 2016 run at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course when he drives the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 4 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Challenge.



Chastain finished 14th and on the lead lap in last year’s race at Mid-Ohio, scoring one of his best runs of the season.



“I like road-course racing, and I particularly like Mid-Ohio,” Chastain said. “We had a very good run there last year. Everything went almost to plan. We’re looking for more this time.”



Chastain sits 15th in Xfinity driver points as the season rolls toward the playoffs.



