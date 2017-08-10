BRT Extrusions to partner with Jeremy Clements Racing at Mid-Ohio.

BRT Extrusions will debut as the full primary sponsor as JCR heads to the Buckeye state to compete in the Mid-Ohio Challenge Saturday afternoon.



This is BRT’s home track and not only will they be featured on the new look black and blue #51 Camaro SS, but BRT will also have a strong contingent of their employees at the track to join Jeremy creW.



“I can't thank Bill Fusco and his team enough for helping us out this weekend,” said Clements. “Their support over the years has been awesome and Saturday we get to display their colors, so we need to have a good run for them.” Clements also said. “I know we can win, but we have to put all this road course bad luck behind us and show just what we can do,” Jeremy said.



JCR PR