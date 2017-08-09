NASCAR issued penalties to two separate teams on Wednesday afternoon following the race weekend at Watkins Glen International. The two penalties were both found inside the NASCAR XFINITY Series garage during post-race inspection following the Zippo 200 on Saturday.

David Elenz, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet driven by William Byron, has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR XFINITY Series race. The team will also lose 10 driver and owner points for violating sections 20.17.3.2.2.2 (Post-Race Rear Body Inspection Heights. Post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances.)

The 10th-place finish by Byron on Saturday will be encumbered as a result.

Crew chief Steven Lane and car chief Rick Markle will be suspended over the next three NASCAR XFINITY Series races. The No. 28 Toyota was found with an improperly affixed weight during post-race inspection. The No. 28 car driven by Dakota Armstrong will not lose any owner or driver points.

There were no penalties found in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen.