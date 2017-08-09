Statement from JR Motorsports On Watkins Glen Penalties

09 Aug 2017
Statement from Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports, regarding the penalties incurred by the No. 9 team from Watkins Glen.

“After communicating with NASCAR on the penalty incurred by the No. 9 team following last weekend’s race at Watkins Glen, we recognize and accept it,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports. “The team will move on to Mid-Ohio this weekend with engineer Brandon McSwain serving as interim crew chief for William Byron and the No. 9 Axalta team. Director of Competition Ryan Pemberton will help call the race from pit road on Saturday.”

