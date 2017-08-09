Post-Event Penalty Report - Watkins Glen International

09 Aug 2017
Xfinity Series News
Post-Event Penalty Report - Watkins Glen International
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty
8/5/2017 (post-race inspection) Watkins Glen No. 9 L1 Sections 20.17.3.2.2.2 Post-Race Rear Body
Inspection Heights
Note: Race finish is encumbered per Section
12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes. Post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances.		 Crew chief (David Elenz) has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship Points Event. Team assessed with the loss of
10 driver points and 10 owner points.
8/5/2017 (post-race inspection) Watkins Glen No. 28 Safety Section 20.17.2.1 Overall Vehicle Weight
Note: Weight affixed improperly.		 Crew chief (Steven Lane) and car chief (Rick Markle) have been suspended for the next three NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship Points Events.

 

Steven B. Wilson

