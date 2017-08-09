Post-Event Penalty Report - Watkins Glen International

|NASCAR XFINITY Series
|Infraction Date
|Track
|Team
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|8/5/2017 (post-race inspection)
|Watkins Glen
|No. 9
|L1
|Sections 20.17.3.2.2.2 Post-Race Rear Body
Inspection Heights
Note: Race finish is encumbered per Section
12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes. Post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances.
|Crew chief (David Elenz) has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship Points Event. Team assessed with the loss of
10 driver points and 10 owner points.
|8/5/2017 (post-race inspection)
|Watkins Glen
|No. 28
|Safety
|Section 20.17.2.1 Overall Vehicle Weight
Note: Weight affixed improperly.
|Crew chief (Steven Lane) and car chief (Rick Markle) have been suspended for the next three NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship Points Events.