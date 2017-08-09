Post-Event Penalty Report - Watkins Glen International

8/5/2017 (post-race inspection)

Watkins Glen

No. 9

L1

Sections 20.17.3.2.2.2 Post-Race Rear Body

Inspection Heights

Note: Race finish is encumbered per Section

12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes. Post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances.

Crew chief (David Elenz) has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship Points Event. Team assessed with the loss of

10 driver points and 10 owner points.