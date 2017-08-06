On The Rhodes - 23rd at The Glen

06 Aug 2017
Harrison Rhodes turned in a fine run in his debut race at the Watkins Glen International road course, finishing 23rd in Saturday’s Zippo 200.

The race was Rhodes’ first over the tough, twisty course.

“It was quite an adventure,” Rhodes said. “The course is very fast for a road-course layout, and it was a load of fun for me. We turned in a pretty good finish.”

Rhodes, who drove the Great Outdoors RV Superstore Chevrolet Saturday, is 24th in Xfinity driver points.

