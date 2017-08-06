Chastain Finishes 19th at The Glen

Ross Chastain finished 19th Saturday in the Zippo 200 Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International in the Buckle Up NY Protect Your Melon Chevrolet.



The finish marked Chastain’s eighth straight in the top 20 in the highly competitive series.



“I was proud to carry the Buckle Up NY Protect Your Melon colors this weekend and to help spread the message about wearing seat belts to the fine folks in New York,” Chastain said. “We had a pretty good run and a really good car. It was a great afternoon on the road course.”



Chastain remains 15th in Xfinity driver points.



JDM PR