Spencer Gallagher No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro Watkins Glen Recap

Returning to Watkins Glen for the second time in his career, Spencer Gallagher spent both of Friday’s practice sessions trying to adapt to the low-downforce package new for this year’s NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) race. Finishing the practice sessions 24th and 22nd-fastest, Gallagher continued the consistency to qualify 22nd for Saturday’s Zippo 200 at the Glen.

As soon as the green flag waved on the 82-lap event, Gallagher knew he had an issue, reporting that he thought he had a left rear tire rub. Not wanting to get behind early, Gallagher remained on track until the tire eventually went down on lap 5, sending Gallagher around on the front stretch. Bringing the No.23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro to the attention of his team on pit road, they discovered that the track bar had broken as well. Going behind the wall for repairs, Gallagher returned to the track 14 laps down. He would pit under caution on lap 35, as well as under green on lap 55, both times for four tires and fuel with no major complaints about his Allegiant Chevy. With other drivers having issues throughout the remainder of the race, Gallagher was able to make up some ground to finish Saturday’s race in the 32nd position, 15 laps down.

Quote:

"I can’t say enough about my Allegiant team this weekend. We had to fight through adversity and they never let me down. Obviously, I would have liked to have been in contention at the end, but it just didn’t go our way today. We still have two more road courses left this season, and we’ll be ready for them.”

Additional Notes:

- Gallagher remains in the 19th position in NXS Driver points.

GMS Racing PR