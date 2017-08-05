RCR NXS Post Race Report - Zippo 200

"We had a really strong Richmond/Menards Chevrolet today and led a lot of laps. In Stage 2, we made an air pressure adjustment and had a top-two car. The 22 car was a little better at that point, but we were able to stay out front and win the stage. In Stage 3, we had something break pretty early on and as the run went on it got worse. I don't know if it was a shock or a shaft spring or something, but if I hit the curbing in the bus stop it would knock the car out of gear. So, I had to baby it through the bus stop that last stage. I hit the kill switch twice while shifting into fourth gear. I just don't run these XFINITY Series cars all the time and that was the first time I've done that. The master ignition switch was just too close to my hand and I punched it and it shut off. It happened twice in the race, but we were able to overcome and make it to the end and get a top-five finish out of the day."