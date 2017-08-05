Busch, JGR Finally Win at Watkins Glen

After spinning out from the lead earlier in the race, Kyle Busch was able to recover to win the Zippo 200 from Watkins Glen International.

“Just finally being able to win here at Watkins Glen in the Xfinity Series is box we’ve been wanting to check off for a long, long time,” Busch said. “It feels good. It feels good in front of this crowd here at Watkins Glen.

I tried to screw it up a couple times but thankfully I was able to drive back up there and the pit strategy worked to our advantage,” Busch said.

This is Joe Gibbs Racing and Busch's first win at Watkins Glen. The organization broke the tie with Roush-Fenway Racing for the most wins in XFINITY competition. This was Busch's 90th win in the XFINITY Series.

For Joey Logano, the streak of winning three races in a row from the pole position ended today with a second place finish.

“It’s fun. Dang, I wish it was for the win and not for second. I had such a good short run car, just in the wrong position to start that last run. I feel like if I was second I could have won the race. I just had a really good short run car,” sad Logano. “Our long run speed was off a bit and that’s when the 18 and 22 would drive by us and we were a third-place car on the long run but probably a winning car on the short run. By time I cleared the 22 the 18 was gone. If we had another four or five laps (he would have drove off again). I needed a caution”

Despite having a strong car throughout the day, Brad Keselowski finish third.

“The Toyotas had the Fords and Chevy’s out-classed so bad on horsepower and downforce that they can spin out on their own and still win the race,” said Keselowski. “That just goes to show you how big a difference there is. I gave it all I had. Joey and I were racing for best in class and he did a good job. It was a heck of a race there at the end.”

Justin Allgaier, Paul Menard, Kevin Harvick, Ty Dillon, Erik Jones, Brendan Gaughan, and William Byron round out the top-10.

The race saw eight leaders among five different drivers. There were five cautions for 15 laps. The time of race was two hours 10 minutes and 13 seconds. The average speed was 92.569 mph. The margin of victory was 1.049 mph.

Next up for the NASCAR XFINITY Series is a trip to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Motor Racing Network and NBCSN will have the call beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on August 12.