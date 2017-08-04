Prevagen To Sponsor Josh Bilicki And B.J. McLeod Motorsports For NASCAR XFINITY Series Road Courses

Prevagen will be sponsoring Josh Bilicki, a Richfield, Wisconsin native, in all three road courses in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Bilicki will drive the number eight B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro at Watkins Glen, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Road America.

"I'm excited and very thankful for this sponsorship opportunity. I'm looking forward to performing well at these upcoming road races," said Bilicki. "I certainly have much more road course experience than I do oval experience, so I feel like this will be more of an equal playing field between myself and my competitors."

Prevagen is excited to sponsor Josh Bilicki and B.J. McLeod Motorsports as a primary sponsor for Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as well as an associate sponsor for the upcoming race at Road America in Wisconsin. At just 22 years old, Josh Bilicki is turning heads in the NASCAR world, having just competed in the Overton 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, one of the preeminent races in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series.

"We are proud to support an up and coming driver from Wisconsin. It wasn't too many years ago that Quincy Bioscience also started with our first offices in Richfield, WI," noted Todd Olson, Market Development Manager. "Josh is a talent on the race track and his determination is inspiring. We are proud to join as newer sponsors with the greater NASCAR family."

Prevagen, a brain health support supplement, is clinically shown to help with mild memory problems associated with aging. Prevagen is safe and uniquely supports brain function. For more information about Prevagen, please visit https://www.prevagen.com/ .

This weekend's Zippo 200 NASCAR XFINITY Series race will be televised live on NBCSN on August 5th at 2:00 PM Eastern Time. All practices and qualifying will also be televised live.

For more information about Prevagen and see the latest information follow Prevagen on Twitter @prevagen or like Prevagen on Facebook.

Quincy Bioscience PE