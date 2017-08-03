Smithley Returns To The Glen

Garrett Smithley wants another shot at Watkins Glen International, and he’ll get it this weekend.



Smithley will drive the Taughannock Aviation and Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport Chevrolet in Saturday’s Zippo 200 Xfinity Series race on the Glen road course. Smithley made his debut at Watkins Glen last season, but he had a very short day. He parked after only 13 laps with overheating problems.



“I remember last year at the Glen far too clearly,” Smithley said. “After being all fired up to run there for the first time, our day ended really quickly. I’m anxious to get back and get in some strong laps there and get a good finish.”



Smithley is 22nd in Xfinity driver points entering the race.



JDM PR