Veristor Announces Sponsorship for Devin Jones' Xfinity Series Debut with SS Green Light Racing

Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of Devin Jones' NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in partnership with SS Green Light Racing at Watkins Glen. Jones, a regular in the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge series, will bring his road course expertise to the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the first time on August 5.

"Partnering with Devin Jones and the SS Green Light Racing team is an innovative way to drive national exposure for the Veristor brand and our expertise as a provider of transformative business technology solutions," said Ashby Lincoln, CEO, Veristor. "We are thrilled to expand our racing platform exposure which underscores our mission to deliver powerful, high-performance and agile information technology solutions for customers around the country."

"I'm pleased to again have Veristor's support behind me, and SS Green Light Racing at my side, as I make my first start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series," said Devin Jones. "Watkins Glen is among my favorite road course venues. I'm eager to take the success I've had there in other programs and expand it to the NASCAR Xfinity Series."

"After talking with some of Devin's road race competitors, I'm very excited about our prospects together at Watkins Glen. He has a strong reputation as a skillful road racer. With his road course talent and our team, we should make an impressive showing this weekend," said Bobby Dotter, Co-Owner and General Manager, SS Green Light Racing.

Unveiling the #07 Veristor Camaro for the Zippo 200 at The Glen, Jones and the SS Green Light Racing team will be racing at 2:00 p.m. (ET) on August 5. The race will air live on NBCSN and MRN and can be streamed live on www.NBCSports.com.

Jones has also been racing the #31 Veristor Bodymotion Porsche Cayman in the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge series for the past two seasons. With a decade of both short track racing and road course racing experience, the 22-year-old's career has included starts in NASCAR Camping World Trucks, IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge, Mazda MX-5 Cup, Late Model Stocks, Super Late Models and Open Wheel cars. His overall racing achievements include 90 feature wins, 89 poles and eight series championships. For more information, visit www.devinjonesracing.com.

