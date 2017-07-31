Koch to Make 200th NASCAR XFINITY Series Start at WGI

This Saturday’s NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) race at Watkins Glen International (WGI) marks a milestone for Kaulig Racing driver Blake Koch. Koch, driver of the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro will make his 200th career NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start.

"When I started racing my goal was to make just one NASCAR start," said Koch. "I never imagined I would have made 200. I'm proud of how far I've come and know the 300th will be here before I know it."

Koch made his NXS debut in 2009 at Memphis Motorsports Park, where he finished a respectable 17th after starting 25th. Koch went on to compete in one additional race in 2009 and one in 2010 before adding a 32-race schedule in 2011. From 2012 to 2014 Koch made more than 28 starts each season before completing his first fulltime season in 2015.

Koch’s relationship with LeafFilter Gutter Protection formed in 2015 and flourished, leading LeafFilter Gutter Protection owner and president Matt Kaulig to form Kaulig Racing in 2016. In the team’s first season of competition, Koch made the NXS playoffs, eventually finishing seventh and narrowly missing the cutoff to make the final round. He earned five top-10 finishes in the 2016 season and led a total of 16 laps.

“Meeting Matt Kaulig and his family and helping to form Kaulig Racing changed the course of my career,” said Koch. “It’s amazing what we have been able to accomplish in the short time Kaulig Racing has been a team and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

The West Palm Beach, Fla. native began his third fulltime season of NXS competition in 2017. He reached a career milestone earlier this season, earning the Coors Light Pole Award at Talladega Superspeedway.

So far in 2017, Koch has recorded one pole, two top-10 finishes and has led a total of 29 laps. He sits 10th in the NXS Championship standings heading into this weekend’s event at Watkins Glen International (WGI).

Koch and the NXS will take the green flag from WGI on Saturday, August 5th at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the Motor Racing Network (MRN).

Kaulig Racing PR