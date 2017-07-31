Dylan Lupton's Frustrating Day Nets 25th Place Finish in Iowa

"This was a very frustrating weekend," said Lupton. "We just didn't have speed in our No. 24 Nut Up Toyota but it wasn't from lack of effort as the guys on this JGL Racing team worked their tails off. I just battled being a little too loose on entry as we just went into a four-wheel slide into the corner. We got it a little better there late in the race but we had lost so much that we couldn't recover from it."

Dylan would start the 250-lap event from the 32nd position as a result of his qualifying effort earlier in the day. With his work cut out for him, Lupton would battle the loose on entry condition for the 60 laps of the first stage. He would find himself losing a lap to the leaders and in the 27th position at the completion of the stage.

The second stage would find Dylan continue to battle the handling on his No. 24 Nut Up Toyota and fight for valuable track position. As he would lose another lap to the leaders, Lupton would remain in the 27th position as the second stage came to a completion.

The second half of the race would find the JGL Racing crew make some adjustments to the No. 24 Nut Up Toyota which would improve the handling. Lupton would be forced to pit under green flag conditions as a result of taking the wave around at the end of the second stage - thus losing additional laps to the field. Dylan would fight for a few valuable spots in the late stages of the event and would take the checkered flag in the 25th spot.

"Just not the result we were looking for this weekend," added Dylan. "I really appreciate all of the hard work from the guys on this JGL Racing team and the great support from Nut Up Industries. It is now time to turn our attention to some road course racing."

Lupton and the JGL Racing team will next head to Watkins Glen International for the running of the Zippo 200. The 20th race of the NASCAR XFINITY Series season will be Saturday August 5th and can be seen LIVE on NBC Sports Network at 2:00 pm ET. It can also be heard on Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.

ISM PR