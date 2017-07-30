Spencer Gallagher No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro Iowa Recap

Spencer Gallagher driver of the No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro, made his second NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at Iowa Speedway in Saturday afternoon 's U.S. Cellular 250.

Gallagher started the 250-lap event from the 12th position after advancing into the final round of NXS qualifying earlier in the day. Gallagher was running within the top-15 for the majority of stage one until reporting to crew chief Joey Cohen that he was battling with a loose condition causing him to drop back into the 17th spot when stage one concluded on lap 62. Under the stage one caution, Gallagher came to pit road for four tires, fuel, and a track bar adjustment, restarting in the 16th position on lap 68.

A caution occurred on lap 75, Gallagher reported to his No. 23 team, from the 13th position, that his drive off was much better. Cohen elected for Gallagher not to pit, restarting him in the 13th position on lap 78. Gallagher concluded stage two in the 17th position and pit for four tires, fuel and a chassis adjustment, restarting in the 16th position on lap 128. Running within the top-15, Gallagher had a right front tire go down causing him to make contact with the wall on lap 171, ending Gallagher's day early relegating him to a 37th place finish, 84 laps down.

Quote

"We had a solid No.23 Allegiant Chevrolet this weekend at Iowa (Speedway). It's a shame our day ended like that. We were running in the top-15 for most of the day and then without warning the right front tire went down. We will put this behind us and head to Watkins Glen next weekend."

Additional Info

- In two NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) practice sessions on Friday , Gallagher finished 18th and 26th in both sessions.

- Gallagher remains in the 19th position in driver points.