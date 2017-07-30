Late Accident Foils Majeski’s Strong Run at Iowa

In just his second career NASCAR start Ty Majeski qualified ninth and ran the majority of the race inside the top 10 in Saturday’s XFINITY Series race at Iowa Speedway, before getting caught up in a late accident and being forced to settle for a 16th-place finish. The young phenom had driven his Bit-O-Honey Ford Mustang to eighth position and was in solid contention for a top-10 before the No. 19 car spun in front of him causing the accident.

“We had a pretty good car today and should have finished inside the top 10,” said Majeski. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to drive this No. 60 Ford and the team did a great job. We battled a loose race car for most of the day, but were right in the thick of things. I want to thank Bit-O-Honey for coming on board this weekend, I just wish we could have finished closer to where we ran today.”

Majeski advanced to round 3 of knockout qualifying and started the race ninth. With the team stressing patience to the young driver he settled into 12th position early and finished the first stage in 13th position. He fell as far back as 17th on lap 73, before rallying to drive back inside the top 10 on lap 87. He would run the remainder of the race inside the top 11, before the late accident, finishing the second stage in ninth place.

He had moved to eighth position by lap 238 and was battling for a top 10 during a series of restarts due to several late cautions. When the No. 19 car spun out in front of him, Majeski went low but was unable to avoid contact causing damage to his Ford. The team pitted for repairs and restarted 17th for the green-white-checkered ‘overtime’ finish. He was able to bring the car home in 16th.

The race marked the 600th start for the famed No. 60 Ford, having been driven to greatness by NASCAR legends Mark Martin, Carl Edwards, Greg Biffle, Travis Pastrana and Chris Buescher.

