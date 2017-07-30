RCR NXS Post Race Report - US Cellular 250 presented by American Ethanol

"That was a wild race for the No. 33 JELD-WEN / Menards Chevy team. We had to start from the back after changing our front left tire due to a cut we found in it during Round Two of qualifying. I really liked how we fired off though in Stage 1 for the race. I was able to move around enough to get up into the Top-20 by the end of that stage. During Stage 2, I lost all rear grip and couldn't roll through the corners like I wanted. It turned out that we had a bad blister that was causing our right rear tire to fall apart, but luckily that didn't cause any damage. In the final stage, we pitted to go back on the previous adjustment to help free the car up, which helped our short run. Nick (Harrison, crew chief) made a great call to pit under caution with under 10 laps to go and put on a set of scuffed tires. That grip gave us the edge we needed to break into the top-10 before the checkered flag waved."