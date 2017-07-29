Chastain Scores 18th at Iowa Speedway

Despite a spin early in the race, Ross Chastain scored an 18th-place finish in Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series event at Iowa Speedway.



The run marked Chastain’s seventh straight finish in the top 20. He drove the Flex Seal Chevrolet Saturday.



Contact with another car caused Chastain to blow a left rear tire and spin in turn four on lap 75. He pitted for new tires, recovered quickly and remained competitive on the lead lap.



“It was another good day for us,” said Chastain, now 16th in Xfinity points. “I couldn’t avoid what happened, but we kept the car clean and got another good finish out of it. Good job by our guys.”



JDM PR