Tire Issue Sidelines Smithley

29 Jul 2017
Xfinity Series News
A blown tire ended Garrett Smithley’s race early Saturday.

Smithley’s Flex Shot Chevrolet blew a right front tire in turn two, forcing him to the garage on lap 240 of 254. He completed 218 laps and finished 35th.

“A tough afternoon for us,” Smithley said. “So close to the finish, but the tire wouldn’t let us bring it home. We’ll be stronger next week.”

Smithley is 22nd in Xfinity driver points.

Steven B. Wilson

