Majeski to Drive Iconic No. 60 in 600th Start

While this weekend’s race at Iowa Speedway will be only Ty Majeski’s second NASCAR start, it will mark the 600th start for Roush Fenway’s iconic No. 60 NASCAR XFINITY Series Ford.

The entry is one of the most noted cars in NASCAR history; holding the record for NASCAR XFINITY Series wins with 93. The car has been driven to victory lane on numerous occasions by NASCAR and former Roush Fenway legends Mark Martin, Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards.

Biffle, Edwards and Chris Buescher have all driven the car to championships in the NXS. The car last won in June of 2015 with Buescher, who won three times in the No. 60, taming the Monster Mile in dramatic fashion and posting wins at Mid-Ohio and Iowa before claiming the championship for the No. 60 in 2015. Action sports legend Travis Pastrana also drove the car to a pole at Talladega in 2013.

Martin, who drove the No. 60 to victory lane 39 times and led almost 7,000 laps in limited action in the series, has had high praise for the entry’s latest driver.

“We really had a lot of fun in the No. 60 car over the years,” said Martin. “We led a lot of laps and won a lot of races in that car. It was a lot of fun and some of the best memories I have behind the wheel.

“I’m also happy to see Ty Majeski getting his shot in that car,” added Martin. “A lot of good drivers got their start in that car and have had a lot of success. I think with Ty, Roush Fenway may have the one. I think he is Roush Fenway’s next Matt Kenseth or Carl Edwards. I think they are sitting good with him as a young driver developing. I’ll be watching with great interest.”

The NASCAR Hall of Famer even went so far as to express his excitement of Majeski’s career earlier this month with a Tweet from his official account wearing a Majeski t-shirt and noting his work ethic in a shout out to ‘one of the next #NASCAR superstars.’

“Shout out to one of the next #nascar superstars @TyMajeski this kid won't be out worked! #60 @roushfenway pic.twitter.com/GCOiboulrU

Martin hasn’t been the only NASCAR personality raving about the NASCAR Next driver. Dale Earnhardt Jr. also exhibited high praise for Majeski on Twitter.

“@Tjmajors (spotter) told me to keep an (eye) on him two years ago. I think he might be one of the best new talents available,” said Earnhardt in January of 2016.

Majeski was impressive early in his NASCAR debut at Iowa, qualifying 10th and driving inside the top five on the first lap of the race, before getting caught up in an accident and settling for a 34th-place finish.

In addition to what is soon to be its 600th start, the history of the No. 60. at Roush Fenway, includes over 15,800 laps led, 277 top-five and 382 top-10 finishes. Biffle drove the car to a 2002 NXS Championship, with Edwards bringing home NXS Championships in 2007 and 2011 (drivers was 2011 the owner’s championship?) and Buescher in 2015. Current Roush Fenway drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Trevor Bayne have also each piloted the No. 60 in the NXS Series.

Majeski will take the green flag this weekend at Iowa Speedway in the No. 60 Bit-O-Honey Ford Mustang on Saturday July 29 at 3:30 pm ET. The race will be televised live on NBC and can be heard on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

RFR PR