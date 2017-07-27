Chastain More Than Ready for Iowa Return

Ross Chastain is ready to race again at Iowa Speedway, and understandably so.



In the Xfinity Series’ last visit to Iowa, in June, Chastain had one of the best runs of his NASCAR career, finishing fourth.



“We had a great day that day, and there’s no reason we can’t run that well again this week,” Chastain said. “We love Iowa.”



Chastain will drive the No. 4 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet in Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 race on the seven-eighths-mile track.



Chastain has a strong history at Iowa Speedway. He has two top 10s in five Xfinity races and a top five in four Camping World Truck Series events.



JDM PR