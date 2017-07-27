Rhodes Looking for Iowa Rebound

27 Jul 2017
Xfinity Series News
Harrison Rhodes’ last race at Iowa Speedway was much shorter than he anticipated.

An engine problem forced Rhodes to park near the race’s halfway point last month at Iowa. He finished 36th.

Rhodes will be looking for a much better performance in Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 at the seven-eighths-mile track.

“We’re ready to give Iowa another shot,” Rhodes said. “Last month we never really had a chance to show what we could do. I really like the track – just want a solid shot at it.”

Rhodes has raced in five Xfinity events at the track.

