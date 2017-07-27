Smithley Likes Iowa Track

One of the highlights of Garrett Smithley’s Xfinity Series season occurred last month at Iowa Speedway.



The Georgia driver scored his second-best run of the season – a 10th – in the series’ first visit to Iowa this year.



Smithley will return to the seven-eighths-mile track in the No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet in Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity race.



“It’s always fun to go back to a track after you’ve had a good run there,” Smithley said. “We had everything set up right for Iowa last month, and I’m sure we’ll have another good car this time around. It’s a short but fast track and one I really enjoy racing on.”



JDM PR