B.J. McLeod Motorsports returns to Iowa Speedway hoping to make more memories

Fresh off surviving a wild and crazy 250-mile race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) returns to Iowa Speedway for Saturday afternoon’s U.S. Cellular 250 ready to slip back into the groove of good ole’ short track racing.

Of course, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team is also eager to return to the 0.875-mile short track after the team produced stunning results in the American Ethanol E15 250 in June.

Not only did the team earn some of their best finishes since their inception, the race also delivered some career-best results for Tommy Joe Martins and B.J. McLeod.

While McLeod accelerated to an even better career-best result the following week at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, the team is hoping that luck could strike twice and bring more good finishes to the table.

“After a long and hot weekend at Indianapolis, we’re excited to head to Iowa Speedway this weekend,” said team principal and driver of the No. 8 CorvetteParts.net / Keen Parts Chevrolet B.J. McLeod.

“We knew we had some pretty solid race cars for Iowa in the spring, and took advantage of the pit strategy and wrestled some good finishes. Tommy finished 11th, David (Starr) took 14th and I finished 17th. As a team owner, I couldn’t ask for much more than that.

Last time we were in Iowa we were able to capitalize on events through strategy. While not easy to do, there is always a chance to put ourselves in the top 15 again.”

For the sixth time in the last seven races, McLeod is proud to have the support of CorvetteParts.net / KeenParts.com for his fifth start at Iowa Speedway.

Tommy Joe Martins, the Como, Mississippi native will continue to the steer the team’s flagship entry, the No. 78 Chevrolet for his sixth XFINITY Series start of the year and third at Iowa Speedway.

“I’m stoked to be returning to Iowa Speedway after finishing 11th there last month,” said Martins. I’m appreciative of the opportunity from B.J. and Jessica McLeod to pilot this No. 78 Circle Track Warehouse Chevrolet.

“Another solid finish for us will keep us moving the ladder in the standings.”

David Starr, currently ranked 23rd in the XFINITY Series standings complete the three-car BJMM trio. The Houston, Tex. native is set for his fifth start and looks to better his 14th place showing after qualifying 32nd in June 2017.

For Iowa, B.J. McLeod Motorsports is also proud to welcome the additional support of Moo’s BBQ Burgers and Catering, ICE-FROST, @CouchCrewChief, GraphicSurge Media, EPIC Racewear, MOMO Motorsport, ZAK Products, Mechanix Wear, Racing Radio and WIX Filters who will serve as associate marketing partners for the team’s 51st career XFINITY Series race.

The U.S. Cellular 250 (250 laps / 218.75 miles) is the 20th of 33 NASCAR XFINITY Series on the 2017 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., July 28 from 4:00 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. A final session has been etched in from 5:30 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., July 29 beginning at 11:05 a.m. The 40-car field will take the green flag shortly after 3:30 p.m. with live coverage on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Central).

BJMM PR