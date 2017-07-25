NASCAR Statement on the Passing of Mark Smith

"NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of Mark Smith. For more than 30 years, Mark was a familiar and friendly face across all levels of NASCAR competition. He excelled as an engine builder, advancing from his roots in the K&N Pro Series to become two-time engine builder of the year in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He also was an integral team owner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series, with over 1,000 career starts across both series. Mark’s contribution to racing will not be forgotten, and he will be missed dearly."

NASCAR PR